Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Tops $1.41 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $1.96 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $5.26 or 0.00015811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002437 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000120 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,002,296 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

