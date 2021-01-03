UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) EVP Sells $3,368,988.00 in Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $350.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $332.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.55.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

