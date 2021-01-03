US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 931.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.