USDJ (USDJ) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.94 million and $1.71 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003050 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00027728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116279 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00162790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.18 or 0.00500563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00270428 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00018312 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003278 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 15,029,714 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

