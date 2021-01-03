Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.98

Shares of Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.98 and traded as high as $19.83. Valeo shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 53,539 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLEEY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Valeo in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.