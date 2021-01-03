Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.97.

NYSE:VLY opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

In other news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 352.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

