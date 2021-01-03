ValuEngine Lowers Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Starpharma stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Starpharma has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

