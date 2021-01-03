Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Trading 0.3% Higher

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOV)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $140.99 and last traded at $140.42. Approximately 59,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 43,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.97.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.67 and its 200 day moving average is $116.28.

