Velas (VLX) Trading 28.7% Higher This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $63.07 million and $967,220.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000830 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.