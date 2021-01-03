VeriME Hits 1-Day Volume of $145.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriME token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00037828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00262812 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.85 or 0.01900711 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

