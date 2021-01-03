Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

VERX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vertex from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:VERX traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,295. Vertex has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth about $41,634,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth about $32,985,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth about $30,367,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,770,000.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

