Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIAV. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.07.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.20 and a beta of 0.85. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $211,037.44. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $2,189,740.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,417.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,491 shares of company stock worth $2,740,111 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 176.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 411.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

