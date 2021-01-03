VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.52 and last traded at $45.57. 4,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 16,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,069,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,579,000 after buying an additional 679,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $540,000.

