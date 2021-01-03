VIG (VIG) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, VIG has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One VIG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $842,907.49 and approximately $2,760.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,624.16 or 1.00472381 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007685 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024386 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017155 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.79 or 0.00270360 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00444986 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00148201 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001959 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00039953 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 810,099,029 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.