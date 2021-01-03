VikkyToken Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (VIKKY)

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded down 90.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One VikkyToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VikkyToken has traded 89.2% lower against the US dollar. VikkyToken has a total market cap of $36,784.31 and approximately $3.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00123225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00172514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.10 or 0.00518722 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00267066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048010 BTC.

VikkyToken Token Profile

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . VikkyToken’s official website is ico.vikky.io . VikkyToken’s official message board is medium.com/@vikkyglobal

Buying and Selling VikkyToken

VikkyToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VikkyToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VikkyToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

