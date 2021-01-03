VINchain (VIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $122,754.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $122,754.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VINchain has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00169533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.00507578 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00261699 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018968 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003297 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.