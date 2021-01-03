Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $205.42

Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $205.42 and traded as high as $318.00. Volex plc (VLX.L) shares last traded at $308.00, with a volume of 87,340 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.99) target price on shares of Volex plc (VLX.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £468.93 million and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 284.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 205.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Volex plc (VLX.L)’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

About Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

