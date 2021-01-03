Walker Lane Exploration (OTCMKTS:WKLN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Walker Lane Exploration, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKLN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. Walker Lane Exploration shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

About Walker Lane Exploration (OTCMKTS:WKLN)

Walker Lane Exploration, Inc focuses on the early-stage exploration of gold and silver prospects within the prolific Walker Lane Belt of Nevada. Its properties include the Trinity property that consists of 24 claims located in Churchill County; the Pyramid property, which consists of 10 claims located in Washoe County; and the Paradise Property that consists of 2 claim blocks located in the historic Paradise Peak Mining District.

