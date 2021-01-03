Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRE stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

