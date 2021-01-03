Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (WAYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 20th

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Wayne Savings Bancshares stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.39. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.18%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage, home, commercial, installment, real estate, commercial, agriculture, term, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, and furniture and appliance loans, as well as business and lines, lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit.

