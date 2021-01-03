Wedbush Raises Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Price Target to $31.00

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

CDAK stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00. Codiak BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by ($8.89). The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

