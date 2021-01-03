Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $46.12 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WERN. UBS Group cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

WERN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

