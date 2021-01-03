Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDO shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.30 to C$14.40 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$10.62 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.85 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.8037071 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

