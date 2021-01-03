Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives $8.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. 42,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,020. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

