Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.
NYSE:WPM opened at $41.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,353,000 after buying an additional 3,179,722 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,993,000 after buying an additional 434,159 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after buying an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.