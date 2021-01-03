Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

NYSE:WPM opened at $41.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,353,000 after buying an additional 3,179,722 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,993,000 after buying an additional 434,159 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after buying an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

