Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) vs. Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Financial Contrast

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Whiting USA Trust II has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Whiting USA Trust II and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting USA Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 5 7 0 2.58

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $7.41, indicating a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Whiting USA Trust II.

Profitability

This table compares Whiting USA Trust II and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting USA Trust II 9.62% 92.24% 85.71% Magnolia Oil & Gas -199.68% -1.06% -0.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whiting USA Trust II and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting USA Trust II $46.97 million 0.03 $8.30 million N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $936.14 million 1.90 $50.20 million $0.30 23.53

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Whiting USA Trust II.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Whiting USA Trust II on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whiting USA Trust II Company Profile

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions. As of December 31, 2019, its oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 368.3 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 44 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 10 states. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas. Whiting USA Trust II is a subsidiary of Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2019, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 450,854 net acres, including 22,088 net acres in Karnes, Gonzales, DeWitt, and Atascosa counties, Texas; 428,766 net acres in the Giddings Field; and approximately 1,141 net wells with a total production capacity of 66.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

