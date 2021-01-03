William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.75.

ATNM opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $19.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $134,000.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

