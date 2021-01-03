WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WIMI. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIMI opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

