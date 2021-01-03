Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. M Partners lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.50.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Shares of XBC opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$951.76 million and a P/E ratio of -183.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.