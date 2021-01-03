Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

XBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. M Partners cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities set a C$6.50 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.50.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$951.76 million and a PE ratio of -183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$9.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.92.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

