Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XEBEF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.15.

Shares of XEBEF stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

