Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $2,205,453.80 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xylem stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $101.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

