Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $363,860.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $363,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $371,070.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $211,560.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $205,680.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $156,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $49.51 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

