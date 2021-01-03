Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $448.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce sales of $448.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.00 million and the lowest is $442.42 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $537.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $798.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

In related news, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,560.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,030 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,568 shares of company stock worth $2,084,472 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 40.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 10.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 142,587 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

