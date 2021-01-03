Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce sales of $86.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.00 million and the highest is $86.50 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $67.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $305.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $306.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $386.00 million, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Century Casinos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Century Casinos stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 214,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

In other news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $770,480.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 50.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 497.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

