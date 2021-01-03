Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Billion

Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post $6.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.09 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $5.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $23.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.30 billion to $24.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.45 billion to $25.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 81,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 71.2% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.4% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,870,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,706,879. The stock has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.72. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

