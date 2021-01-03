Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $588.99 Million

Analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report $588.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $584.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $595.06 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $614.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $115.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $127.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $7,315,701.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,904,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $175,058.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,794 shares in the company, valued at $350,619.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,002,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.