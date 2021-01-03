Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report sales of $34.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $9.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 251.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $102.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $133.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $229.84 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $550.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. The company had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 104,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,945 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,325,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $9,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.96. 544,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,678. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $37.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.32.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

