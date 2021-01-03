Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.25 Million

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report sales of $34.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $9.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 251.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $102.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $133.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $229.84 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $550.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. The company had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 104,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,945 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,325,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $9,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.96. 544,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,678. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $37.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.32.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.