Zacks: Analysts Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.53 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in DaVita by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after buying an additional 72,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,018,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 331,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.