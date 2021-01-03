Zacks: Analysts Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.61. Lindsay posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on LNN. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Lindsay stock opened at $128.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.29. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $130.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 497.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

