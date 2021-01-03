Zacks: Analysts Expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $223.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to announce $223.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.20 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $217.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $870.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $868.30 million to $872.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $932.50 million, with estimates ranging from $922.80 million to $942.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Marten Transport stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. 159,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,663. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

