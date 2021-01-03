Zacks: Analysts Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. National Fuel Gas posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.74 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.06.

NFG opened at $41.13 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 27.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 28.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.