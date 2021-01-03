Zacks: Analysts Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will announce sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.02 billion and the lowest is $4.86 billion. The Southern reported sales of $4.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year sales of $20.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.12 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.13 billion to $21.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,430 shares of company stock worth $2,355,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in The Southern by 7.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 29.3% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 121,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 68.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1,658.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after buying an additional 2,795,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the third quarter worth $478,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.43. 2,417,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,766,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

