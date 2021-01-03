Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.68. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APOG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 953,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after buying an additional 183,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 716,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 133,059 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $10,824,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 238.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 351,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 399,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $836.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

