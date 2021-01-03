Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce sales of $73.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.46 million to $73.70 million. Appian posted sales of $68.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $296.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.40 million to $297.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $333.89 million, with estimates ranging from $329.20 million to $341.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays cut shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.10.

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.09. The company had a trading volume of 864,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,191. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -294.71 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.36. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $216.41.

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $690,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,253.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 462,697 shares of company stock worth $58,274,461. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Appian by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

