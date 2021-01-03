Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to announce sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.31 billion and the highest is $12.92 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $11.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $48.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.79 billion to $48.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $50.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.54 billion to $52.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $8.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $661.55. The company had a trading volume of 699,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $653.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $605.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 497,048 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,530,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,558 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,494,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,053,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

