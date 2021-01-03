Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Post $0.84 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. RBC Bearings reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $179.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.08 and a 200 day moving average of $140.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.21. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $185.13.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $6,541,149.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 78.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 103.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.