Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce sales of $13.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.67 million and the highest is $13.84 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $15.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $56.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.79 million to $56.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $56.32 million, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $57.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%.

SCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of SCM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 48,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,361. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $212.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.04.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

