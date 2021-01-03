Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will announce $2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.28. The J. M. Smucker reported earnings of $2.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $8.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.26. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

