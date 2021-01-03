Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. The Kroger posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Kroger.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,284,623 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.